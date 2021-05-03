Governor Justice expands vaccination clinics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says “areas of high traffic”-including fairs and festivals, restaurants and shopping malls-will be vaccination sites.

It’s an effort to get shots in arms to more people, especially young people.

Noting the average age of people with active cases in West Virginia is now down to 34, the governor added a social media campaign aimed at encouraging vaccinations will be targeted at younger people.

Justice also said businesses will be encouraged to offer incentives such as discounts to people who have been vaccinated.

More than 53% of West Virginians have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccinations. 44% are fully vaccinated, and 79% of those 65 and older have had at least one dose.

