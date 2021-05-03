Advertisement

Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring

Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.(Source: The Kroger Co.)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger announces a pilot program to make deliveries with drones.

The grocer has teamed up with Drone Express for the flights that will start this spring in the Midwest.

The drones can only carry up to 5 pounds, so Kroger is going to start out with bundled product offerings.

For example, shoppers could choose a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, or possibly a s’mores bundle containing graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

The drones can deliver to customers wherever they are by tracking their smartphone locations.

Kroger says that means you can have sunscreen delivered to the beach or picnic supplies to a park.

Test flights begin this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter Jeff Armes
Athens County firefighter dies responding to fire
William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Abby Farnsworth never imagined it would happen this early.
Local author publishes her first novel before graduating high school
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered

Latest News

Forecast for May 3rd
Forecast for May 3rd
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia
The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures...
New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India