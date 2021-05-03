Advertisement

Obituary: Carolyn J. Becker

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Carolyn J. Becker, 76, of Whipple passed away 2:10 pm on May 2, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living.

She was born February 15, 1945 in Marietta to the late Clarence E. and Ruth Martha (Hartline) Zimmer.  Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Marietta High School.  She had served as the clerk for Fearing Township and with the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Dept. for many years and had been active with the RSVP program.  Most of all Carolyn loved her Lord and was very active at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church where she was a member for many years and had served as a facilitator with the Grief Share Ministry.

On December 17, 1971 she married Dean Becker who preceded her in death on August 15, 2013.

Surviving are her step-sons Calvin Dean (Stephanie) Becker of Whipple and Greg (Sherri) Becker of Marietta, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.  Also surviving are her siblings Neil (Nancy) Zimmer, Eudora (Mike) Hilton, and Beverly (Paul) Stacy and many nieces and nephews.

According to her wishes, Carolyn will be buried with her husband Dean in a private graveside service.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

