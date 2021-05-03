Obituary: Danina Michelle Winter

Danina Michelle Winters, 31, of Parkersburg, WV received her wings Wednesday April 28, 2021.

She was born June 21, 1989, the daughter of Michael A. and Cynthia A. Winters.

She worked as Kitchen Manager at Ruby Tuesday and was a stay at home mommy.

Those left behind to honor her memory are her parents; her daughter, Kaylee D’Aragona; her son, Urijah Grady; her fraternal grandmother, Jeannette Johnson of Valdosta, FL; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Hubert “Nub” and Pauline Collins, her fraternal grandfather, Albert “Mick” Winters.

A graveside service will be 11 a. m. Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens.

