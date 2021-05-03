Obituary: Edith Gae Hoover Bailey

Edith Gae Hoover Bailey, 93 of Minnora, WV passed away April 28, 2021, at home.

She was born August 28, 1927, at Lower Nicut, Calhoun County. She was the daughter of Rhoda Arnold Hoover and George Hoover.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Winfield Scott Bailey and was married to him for 68 years. He passed away in 2015.

Gae had many different hobbies and interests during her lifetime. Growing up through the depression years, Gae made her family clothing, canned and preserved the food grown on their farm as well as raising their own meat. She loved reading mystery novels, completing word search games, working puzzles, and writing in her journal daily.

In later years, her greatest interest was going to the West Fork Senior Center, where she visited with her friends playing Rook and Bingo. She especially loved family gatherings and playing Rook with her daughters and granddaughters, even within 2 weeks of her passing.

Gae is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Joe) Groves, Orrville, Ohio, Marty (Bob) Park, Minnora, WV, Joyce (Al) Meek, The Villages, Florida; grandchildren Greg (Sheleena) Park, Michelle (Roger) Sundberg, Crissy (Rob) Johnson, Mike (Shayma) Groves, David Bailey, Shanna Bailey, Heather (Nathan) Rosier, Joe (Kari) Park, Cody Meek, and Cassie Meek and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield Scott Bailey, her son John Scott Bailey, four brothers, and three sisters.

A special thank you goes to WV Caring and other caregivers for their compassion and love.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Interment will be in Minnora Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings guidelines are to be observed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

