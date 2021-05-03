Obituary: Eva Ellen Null

Eva Ellen Null, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away in her home April 28, 2021. She was born August 1, 1929, a daughter to the late Harley and Mary Reynolds Shuck.

She is survived by her sons Stanley Null and Leslie “Steve” Null; her faithful companion for over 20 years Jim Glasco; grandchildren Erin, Stan III,. Andrew, and Alix; and sisters Kelsey and Peggy.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband Stanley Null; and siblings Sadie, Agnus, Audrey, Harley Jr., and Jean.

A graveside service will be held for Eva Tuesday, May 4th, at 1pm, at the Masonic Cemetery in Cairo, WV.

