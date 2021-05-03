Obituary: James L. Goodman

James L. Goodman, 77, of Jefferson, Ohio passed away on May 1, 2021, in Jefferson. He was born in Marietta on October 4, 1943, a son of the late Anna and James R. Goodman.

James was a veteran of The United States Navy and served during The Vietnam War and was a welder for Caterpillar Corporation. He enjoyed camping, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Beloved father to his children: Carl Winters Jr. (Debra), Carla Winters, Monica Baker, Loretta Goodman, Rebecca Carlson (Eldon), Patricia Goodman, James L. Goodman 2nd (April Rock). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; siblings: Loretta Chambers (Jim), Jane Dercole, Sharon Coberly (Richard), David Goodman, Debra Novak, mothers of his children, Lena J. Goodman and Deborah Rains, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday (May 4) at 2:00 pm at Newport Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

