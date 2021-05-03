Obituary: Shailyn Nikole Prall

Shailyn Nikole Prall, 23, born 6/11/97 in Parkersburg, WV, passed away at her residence on 4/27/2021 unexpectedly.

Shailyn previously attended Parkersburg South High School and was employed by ParMar on Emerson Ave.

Shailyn is survived by her Fiancé Kennan Watson of Ohio; parents Candy K Prall of Parkersburg and Howard Prall (Robin) of Parkersburg; eight siblings Austin Cross, Hunter Prall, Caleb Cross, Kashira Prall, Maranda Prall, Haeylee Prall, Kyle Prall of Parkersburg; 21 nieces and nephews whom she loved with her whole heart; grandmother Barbara Wigal of Parkersburg, and many aunts uncles and cousins.

Shailyn was preceded in death by her unborn son Dior Kentrell Myers on 10/2018; her grandmother Letha (Dee) Cross, who was always her guardian angel; grandfathers Craig D Cross and Elsworth Prall I.

Heaven’s gate opened wide as God welcomed another young, outgoing, beautiful angel into His kingdom. Shailyn had a huge heart, contagious smile, and a personality that would make even the darkest days feel bright. Shailyn’s laughter was one of a kind, it will always remain in the hearts of those who loved her and those who she met from all walks of life.

Shay stood 10 toes down in life alongside an army of siblings whom without hesitation, she would go to war for and do anything for, and vice-versa. The bond Shay had with her siblings was a bond like no other.

Shay found comfort in her music and her spur of the moment “adventures”. She lived with a young wild and free mentality, and loved butterflies.

Shay had a beautiful soul and left a huge impact on an entire world with her energy and character. She faced obstacles and battles throughout her life and she was a fighter, always head up and heart strong. She never gave up, THAT’S SHAY’S WORLD #FOREVER23.

Now with heavy hearts, we lay her to rest. My beautiful bbygrl until we meet again.

Services for Shailyn will be held Tuesday, April 4th at 11am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg Pastor Vernon Reams officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home, and again an hour before the service on Tuesday. Burial will immediately follow the service at Evergreen South Cemetery.

There will be a gathering at Trinity United Methodist Church 10th Ave and Thomas Street Southside Parkersburg after the graveside service.

If you would like to assist with arrangements, donations for Shailyn’s service can be given to Leavitt Funeral Home directly

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

