Obituary: Virgil Lee Hal

Virgil Lee Hall, 73, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on November 19, 1948, a son of the late Virgil and Ila Belle (Gregory) Hall.

He worked for Hall’s Contract Mail and was married to the late Elsie E. Hall.

He is survived by his sons David Hall of Mineral Wells, WV, and Dana (Natasha) Tanner of Richland, MO; one sister, Brenda Hall of Parkersburg, WV; six grandsons, Nathan (Kacie) Hall, Matthew Hall, Zach Tanner, Nicholas Tanner, Jaden Tanner, and Austin Strutton; one granddaughter Paige Ledbetter; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Lilly Hall; and his loyal companion and best friend, Blacky.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers Frank, Charles, Harlan, and Norman “Ponch” Hall; and three sisters Mildred Morgan, Mary Bolen, and Norma Green.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

