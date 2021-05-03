Ohio Governor announces changes to COVID-19 testing for employees in assisted living facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will no longer have to get routinely tested for COVID-19.

He held a press conference Monday afternoon.

Governor DeWine says employees that are not fully vaccinated must be tested twice each week.

The governor also announced the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Department of Health have put together a vaccination playbook for organizations to help homebound individuals get vaccinated. You can find that guide here.

By utilizing existing Rapid Response Teams, we can work to deliver vaccine to where they are needed. If you are a homebound individual or if you know someone who is homebound who would like a vaccine, please contact your area agency on aging at 1-866-243-5678. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 3, 2021

Governor DeWine says the state has been edging downward. Within the last 24 hours, there have been 995 new cases, 89 hospitalizations, 17 ICU admissions and no deaths. Overall, there have been 1,075,999 cases. 56,642 hospitalizations, 7,836 ICU admissions and 19,284 deaths.

The COVID-19 case rate, which is the statewide average for cases per 100,000 population is 147.9 for May 3. The goal is to get it below 50.

According to Governor DeWine, the health departments are working to make sure there are plenty of opportunities for individuals to get the vaccine. He says several health departments are going out to sites and attractions, such as baseball games or in front of casinos and movie theaters and offer vaccine clinics there.

