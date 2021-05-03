Advertisement

Pickering Associates helping to create new area for Marietta public

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the Becky Thatcher Riverboat Restaurant site being out of service for years, one group wants to beautify it for Marietta.

Pickering Associates in Parkersburg wants to take up the task of restructuring the land for the city of Marietta.

The assignment that they are looking into will be to create something for the Marietta community.

Some ideas thought up are park benches, a stage for live performances and even a kayak launch.

Pickering officials say that it can be an area with multiple purposes due to the traffic that flows through there.

“The bike trail is used so much by the residents of Marietta, and they’re such a community. The vibe there with all the festivals and things that this will give another opportunity for places for that to happen,” says Pickering Associates civil engineering department manager, Spencer Kimble.

Pickering Associates says that this project should be completed by either the end of the year or by next Spring.

