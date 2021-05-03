Advertisement

Police: 2 women, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say three people died and a man was wounded in a shooting that led to a brief standoff at a home southwest of Miami.

Police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say a man ran to a neighbor’s house, telling them he was shot by his son. Two children also escaped the home, getting out safely.

Officers tried to make contact with the shooter before hearing another gunshot.

A SWAT team then forced its way inside and found the bodies of two women and a man, believed to be the gunman.

The father was hospitalized in stable condition.

