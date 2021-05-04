2021 Ohio primary election day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - May 4, 2021, is the primary election day in Ohio.

Election Day is TODAY! Polls are open until 7:30pm. Find your polling location and other election info at VoteOhio.gov. Make your voice heard🗳🇺🇸 Posted by Frank LaRose on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

There are no statewide issues or races on the ballot.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting.

You will need to bring an ID to the polls. A photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement is among the forms of ID that are considered acceptable. Click here for a complete list of acceptable IDs.

In Washington County, there are a few races and issues for voters to decide.

Belpre voters are voting on a republican candidate for auditor and city council president.

Marietta City School voters are deciding on a tax issue. This will be the third year the issue is on the ballot.

If passed, the $3 million generated will be used for wages for teaching and non-teaching employees of the school system.

There are also township levies and local alcohol options in Belpre Township, Decatur Township, Marietta Township, and East Muskingum Fire District.

You can find your polling place here.

Click here for a list of races and results in the WTAP viewing area.

