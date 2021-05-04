Advertisement

2021 Ohio primary election day

(WSAZ)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - May 4, 2021, is the primary election day in Ohio.

Election Day is TODAY! Polls are open until 7:30pm. Find your polling location and other election info at VoteOhio.gov. Make your voice heard🗳🇺🇸

Posted by Frank LaRose on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

There are no statewide issues or races on the ballot.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting.

You will need to bring an ID to the polls. A photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement is among the forms of ID that are considered acceptable. Click here for a complete list of acceptable IDs.

In Washington County, there are a few races and issues for voters to decide.

Belpre voters are voting on a republican candidate for auditor and city council president.

Marietta City School voters are deciding on a tax issue. This will be the third year the issue is on the ballot.

If passed, the $3 million generated will be used for wages for teaching and non-teaching employees of the school system.

There are also township levies and local alcohol options in Belpre Township, Decatur Township, Marietta Township, and East Muskingum Fire District.

You can find your polling place here.

Click here for a list of races and results in the WTAP viewing area.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Firefighter Jeff Armes
UPDATE: Flags flown half-staff for Athens County firefighter
Shooting
Beckley high school basketball player killed in shooting Sunday night
Danina Winters
Obituary: Danina Michelle Winter
William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck

Latest News

April Trivia Winners 2021
April Trivia Winners 2021
Forecast for May 4th
Forecast for May 4th
What's Trending? 5/4
What's Trending? 5/4
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol