Advertisement

Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and...
Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy and stock an alpaca farm in Vermont, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

He is scheduled to appear remotely in U.S. District Court in Boston later Tuesday.

“My client denies the allegation and will have further comment at a later date,” McIntyre’s attorney, Jason Stelmack, said in an email.

McIntyre, who formerly lived in Beverly and Essex, Massachusetts, was the owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly in April 2020 when he applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said.

But in his application, he falsified an official tax form and claimed the pizza shop had almost 50 employees, when records indicate it had fewer than 10, in an effort to inflate the size of the loan he was entitled to, authorities said.

After receiving the loan, he sold the pizza shop and used the money to purchase and upgrade a farm in Vermont and buy several alpacas, authorities said. He also bought at least two vehicles — including a 1950 Hudson — and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted, prosecutors said.

If convicted of both charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Firefighter Jeff Armes
UPDATE: Flags flown half-staff for Athens County firefighter
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Shooting
Beckley high school basketball player killed in shooting Sunday night
Danina Winters
Obituary: Danina Michelle Winter

Latest News

President Joe Biden: We are ready to move on vaccinating kids between the ages of 12-15 when...
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College students attend NFL draft in Cleveland as volunteers
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College students attend NFL draft in Cleveland as volunteers
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg Homecoming will mostly be around Point Park in 2021
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg Homecoming will mostly be around Point Park in 2021
WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. offering COVID vaccines at state parks
WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. offering COVID vaccines at state parks
WTAP News @ 5 - Increase in people wanting to address mental health since start of pandemic
WTAP News @ 5 - Increase in people wanting to address mental health since start of pandemic