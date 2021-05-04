Increase in people wanting to address mental health since start of pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is mental health awareness month.

And with that, much has changed in this area since the start of the pandemic.

The pandemic was a testing time for people and their mental state.

From anxiety to depression, many individuals were trapped indoors. Some on their own.

However, services such as Westbrook Health Services and many others assisted people with their concerns.

Such as doing appointments over-the-phone and over zoom and being more accessible to those in rural areas.

It’s something that officials at clinics believe help destigmatize talking about mental health.

“It really helps that we’re starting to normalize awkward conversations. And talking about not being okay. And when we’re able to do that we receive the connections we need and we receive the help that we need,” says Westbrook Health Services adult intervention specialist, Jason Ferrebee.

According to Quote Wizard, West Virginia has the highest average amount of people taking mental health prescriptions in the nation, at roughly 27 percent.

As well as the second highest percent increase in the nation—at roughly 21 percent of people taking mental health prescriptions (from august 20-20 through march 20-21).

