Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

