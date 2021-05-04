Marietta College students attended NFL Draft in Cleveland as volunteers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students a part of the sports management program big chance at attending a major sporting event a few days ago.

A group of students got a chance to volunteer at the NFL Draft held in Cleveland this year.

Officials at the NFL and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission granted them access for all of this.

Students got a chance to help out with some of the games and the showcase itself.

This is all while they got the experience of seeing how a large sporting event such as this is operated and can apply what they know already to this.

The students and the assistant professor of sports management said that they all had a great time at one of the biggest functions in sports.

