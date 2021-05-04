Advertisement

Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe

FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2010 file photo, amphibious assault vehicles storm Red Beach...
FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2010 file photo, amphibious assault vehicles storm Red Beach during exercises at Camp Pendleton, Calif.(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps inspector general, Major General Robert Castellvi, has been suspended amid the ongoing probes into last summer’s fatal sinking of a seafaring tank off the Southern California coast, a newspaper reported Monday.

Nine men died in the accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle July 30 near San Clemente Island.

Castellvi becomes the highest-ranking officer to face discipline in the multiple investigations into the disaster, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. His suspension was announced by the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps commander in a hearing before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness on Monday.

Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, ordered the suspension last week pending the outcome of the probe, the newspaper said.

Castellvi was the commanding general of the Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Division until September. He was named in a previous investigation as someone who has some responsibility in the accident. However, the Marines did not punish him.

The commanding officers of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Battalion Landing Team involved in the accident were both relieved of command and seven other Marines faced other administrative or disciplinary actions, the Marines said.

The Marine Corps has said last year’s accident was caused by mechanical failures, shabby maintenance, inadequate training, and poor judgment by commanders.

The Marines use the vehicles to transport troops and their equipment from Navy ships to land. The armored vehicles outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers look like tanks as they roll ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Firefighter Jeff Armes
UPDATE: Flags flown half-staff for Athens County firefighter
Shooting
Beckley high school basketball player killed in shooting Sunday night
Danina Winters
Obituary: Danina Michelle Winter
William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck

Latest News

April Trivia Winners 2021
April Trivia Winners 2021
Forecast for May 4th
Forecast for May 4th
What's Trending? 5/4
What's Trending? 5/4
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Idaho lawmaker resigns over sexual assault allegations