Obituary: Charles Clarence Whalen

Charles Clarence Whalen, 87, of Marietta, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born September 15, 1933 in South Solon, OH to George and Oma Lytle Whalen.

Charles worked in the Labor Union Local 639. He loved telling stories of his love for adventure; he would set out and hitch hike throughout the United States, and he remembered the names of the people that gave him rides, a place to sleep and the odd jobs he took to survive. He would always end his stories with “now you can’t do this because it’s not safe”. Charles loved his horses, farming and going on wagon train adventures, and he never met a stranger. He attended the Harmar Hill Church of Christ.

On November 12, 1955, he married Erma June Hanlon, whom preceded him in death on November 10, 1995. His parents, brothers, George, Jim and John Whalen, sister, Margaret Sager and granddaughter, Shyla R. Whalen also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Debra Mitchell (Sandy), Sheila MacDonald (John), Charles D. Whalen Sr. (Penny); Kathryn McCutcheon, Laura Fouss (Jay), Loretta Whalen (husband, John Lightfritz), Michelle Grosklos (Patrick) and Shawn Whalen (Kelly Morey); grandchildren, Tiffany Mitchell, Desire’ Hill (Taylor), Charles D. Whalen, Jr. (Hollie), Kimberly Kearns (Chris), Jennifer McCutcheon (Jason Schott), Jessica McCutcheon, Jeffery McCutcheon, Ashley Eschbaugh (Nathan), Allison Fouss (Fiancé, Clayton Hull), Alexa Fouss, and Nicholas and Carly Grosklos; great grandchildren, Kyler Mitchell, Gideon and Addy Hill, Charles D. Whalen, III (Tre’), Isaiah, Karsyn and Noah Whalen, Nacaida and Xaiden Kearns, Chloe and Arabella McCutcheon, Zara and Myleah Ambomu, Andie, Paisley, and Josie and Calvin Eschbaugh; sister, Rachel Marine; brother, Roger Whalen; special friend, Maxine Truex and her family; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with J.D. Conley officiating. Burial will follow in New Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

