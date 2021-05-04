Obituary: Denise Lynn Ledsome

Denise Lynn Ledsome, 56, of Parkersburg passed away April 30, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on December 20, 1964 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Reginald Ledsome and Emilee Cochran.

Denise held many jobs throughout her life until her health problems worsened. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and her favorite hobby was going fishing.

Denise is survived by her brother Doug Ledsome (Brandi), niece Aubrea Lyman, nephews Joseph Ledsome, Kristofer Lyman and Austen Lyman and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Lori Ledsome.

No memorial services are planned at this time.

Those wishing to share a fond memory, story or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

