Advertisement

Obituary: Douglas Gregg White

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Douglas Gregg White, 67, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Worthington Manor.

He was born March 16, 1954 in Portsmith, Ohio, a son of the late Hoye Gregg and Marilyn Ann White.

Douglas was a graduate of PHS with the class of 1972 and worked at Traditional Painters as an accomplished professional painter.  He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.  He had a good sense of humor and loved to joke around.

He is survived by two daughters, April Gault (Jim) of Walker, WV. and Sandra Green of Parkersburg, WV; one brother, Kevin White of Newport Ritchie, FL; two grandchildren, Easton and Ava Gault; one nephew, Greg White of Newport Ritchie, FL; a good friend of 24 years, Darin Keller of Washington, WV; and his many friends that he made at Worthington Manor over the years.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Firefighter Jeff Armes
UPDATE: Flags flown half-staff for Athens County firefighter
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Shooting
Beckley high school basketball player killed in shooting Sunday night
Danina Winters
Obituary: Danina Michelle Winter

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Larry Allen Gregis
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hester Zelma Jewell
Ellamarie Frances Meadows
Obituary: Ella F. Meadows
Samantha Cunningham
Obituary: Samantha “Sami” Cunningham