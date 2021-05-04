Obituary: Douglas Gregg White

Douglas Gregg White, 67, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Worthington Manor.

He was born March 16, 1954 in Portsmith, Ohio, a son of the late Hoye Gregg and Marilyn Ann White.

Douglas was a graduate of PHS with the class of 1972 and worked at Traditional Painters as an accomplished professional painter. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He had a good sense of humor and loved to joke around.

He is survived by two daughters, April Gault (Jim) of Walker, WV. and Sandra Green of Parkersburg, WV; one brother, Kevin White of Newport Ritchie, FL; two grandchildren, Easton and Ava Gault; one nephew, Greg White of Newport Ritchie, FL; a good friend of 24 years, Darin Keller of Washington, WV; and his many friends that he made at Worthington Manor over the years.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.