Obituary: Ella F. Meadows

Ellamarie Frances Meadows, 61, of Parkersburg passed away April 30, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born on March 13, 1960 in Clarksburg, WV the daughter of the late Jackson Gordon Sr. and Norma Marie Delmotte Harper.

Ella was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church for several years.

Ella is survived by her sons Gene Henrie (Amy), Jonathan Henrie (Chelsea), grandsons Gene and Brayden, sisters Ruthann Hibbs, Judy Gillis, Jeannie Cutright, Mary Lou Smith, Elizabeth Ganter, brothers Jack Harper, John Palmer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Meadows.

Attendance for the service is by invitation only. The services will be live streamed at 11:00 am Friday on Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery South in Parkersburg.

Ella enjoyed the companionship of her cats and her family has requested memorial contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society PO Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

