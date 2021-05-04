Obituary: Hester Zelma Jewell

Hester Zelma Jewell, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Harrisville, WV.

Hester was born September 19, 1941 in Pennsboro, WV, a daughter of the late Elmer Z. and Jessie G. (Stanton) Jewell.

Hester was very compassionate and liked taking care of others. She enjoyed watching her westerns, putting puzzles together, gardening, and playing with animals.

Hester is survived by her daughter, Pearl Jewell of Pennsboro, WV; son, Freddy Jewell (Betty Mclean) of Pennsboro, WV; and brother, Braden Jewell of Pennsboro, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Dolly Cornell, Mary Jewell, and Margie Jewell; and brothers, Larmine Jewell and Elmer Jewell.

Graveside services will take place 1pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Jewell Cemetery, near Haddox Run in Pennsboro, WV with Leonard Satterfield officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

