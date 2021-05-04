Advertisement

Obituary: Larry Allen Gregis

May. 4, 2021
Larry Allen Gregis, 74, of West Union, WV departed this life Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence surrounded by loving family.

Larry was born June 24, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late John and Edith (Cross) Gregis.

Larry worked as an Inspector for the West Virginia Department of Weights and Measures. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of the Police.  He was also a longtime member of the South Fork Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known for being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Cathy (Spiker) Gregis; daughters, Shelly Currey (Robert Jr.) of Salem, WV, and Keri Hurst (Dana) of Oxford, WV; grandchildren, Robert Currey III, Clayton Yeager, Devon Yeager, Cheyenne Yeager, Mikayla Yeager, Morgan Edgell (Troy), and Phoebe Hurst; great grandchild, Madalynn Edgell; and brother, Frank Gregis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Deloris Brown; and brothers, LeRoy Gregis and Junior Gregis.

In accordance with Larry’s wishes he will be cremated. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

