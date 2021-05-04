Obituary: Samantha “Sami” Cunningham

Samantha “Sami” Cunningham, 27, of Parma Heights, OH, formerly of Marietta, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born on December 27, 1993 in Marietta, OH to Ronald and Jo Pfeiffer Alley.

Sami was an avid animal lover and wanted to open her own rescue shelter. She had three beloved dogs, Toby, Thunder and Mia. She enjoyed dog training, and participating in agility competitions and obedience rallies. Sami and Tyler were expecting their first child and now they will always be together.

Sami will be remembered for her contagious laugh, smile and and for being notoriously “hangry”.

Sami married her high school sweetheart, Tyler Cunningham, on July 13, 2013 and he survives, along with her mother, Jo Alley; brother, Justin Alley; mother and father-in-law, Randy and Dawn Cunningham; sister-in-law, Courtney Cunningham (Mattie); grandparents, Rex Alley, Donald Cunningham (JoAnn), Ruth and Norman Blauser and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sami was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Alley; grandparents, Joseph Pfeiffer, Mary Kelly and Virginia and Lewis Close.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Pastor Terry Schmelzenbach officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 – 8 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750 or online at hsov.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

