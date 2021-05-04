Advertisement

Parkersburg Homecoming to mostly be held around Point Park this year

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming is shifting a few hundred feet down the street in 2021.

President of the Homecoming Board Woody Miller said Tuesday that the annual festival would mostly be held in and around Point Park this year, rather than down Second Street.

Miller said he and Mayor Tom Joyce met to discuss closing Second Street again this year, but it was ultimately decided the smaller crowd sizes the event has drawn in recent years didn’t warrant closing Second.

Miller said the area around the Point Park Market Place is also available for them to use.

The board will be working on where to set up vendors and other stations over the coming weeks.

The Homecoming Parade will still be on Market Street, from 13th down to Second, Miller said.

Homecoming starts Friday, August 20th.

