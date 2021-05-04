Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are searching for two men accused of sex crimes.

Garrett Griffith, 37, of Parkersburg is wanted on two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Cory Kennerly, 41, also of Parkersburg, is wanted on a single count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Detective J.O. Bell is handling the investigation. He said the two men are wanted for separate incidents.

Bell said if anyone has any information on where either man is, to please let him know by calling 304-424-1063.

You can also send the Parkersburg Police Department a message on Facebook.

