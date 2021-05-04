Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Ciara Space

Ciara Space is running track and cross country for Marietta
Ciara Space is running track and cross country for Marietta
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Ciara Space is a senior track and field, and cross country runner for the Marietta High School Lady Tigers.

Ciara is the co-valedictorian of her senior class, and has a 3.99 GPA.

Ciara has overcome some personal obstacles that led her to not be able to compete with her team last year, but she has returned and is at the top of her game.

She is heading to Marshall University this fall to run track and cross country for the Thundering Herd.

