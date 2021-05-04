Woman involved in man’s death in Guernsey County is found guilty

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman involved in the shooting death of a Newark man on Zion Rd. in Kimbolton in August of 2020 is convicted. Her trial lasted four days in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Katelan Null was convicted following a jury deliberation of Complicity to Murder, Complicity to Involuntary Manslaughter and Complicity to Felonious Assault. Null is facing 15 years to life in prison.

She will be sentenced by Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel G. Padden on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

Sheriff Paden said that dispatchers got a 911 call from a woman shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning August 23, 2020. She reported that her friend, Alexander Anderson, had just been shot was lost in northern rural Guernsey County.

911 operators were able to use the enhanced 911 system to determine the caller’s exact location and sent deputies to her. When deputies got there, they found Anderson deceased.