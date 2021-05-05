Advertisement

Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome is recovering in a New York hospital after he fell five stories out of his family’s apartment window, hitting a store awning before the ground.

Surveillance video from a store in the Bronx shows 3-year-old Jose Garcia seconds after he fell Monday around 1 p.m. Passersby immediately jump in to help him and call 911. The boy’s horrified aunt, who was home at the time, later runs over, covering her face with her hands.

According to his family, Jose, who has Down syndrome, removed cardboard flaps that surrounded the air conditioner in the window of their apartment. He then fell, hitting a store awning on the way down.

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a broken femur in a fall from his family’s fifth-floor apartment window.(Source: Garcia Family, WCBS via CNN)

Mia Jimenez, Jose’s sister, says the little boy suffered a broken femur. He underwent surgery and is going to be OK but could be in the hospital for at least a month.

The store owner whose awning softened Jose’s landing says this was a gut-wrenching experience.

“To see something like this, it’s very painful. It’s hard to look at,” he said. “He’s too young to be going through something like this, but let’s make this a lesson to those who have children and live in apartments.”

The family has since put up a guard over the window. Experts urge parents to make sure window guards are properly installed and to keep furniture away from windows.

No one is being charged with criminality in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Update: First responders, police testify in Hendershot trial

Latest News

Police say a small civilian plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home around 11:20...
Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home
If the Facebook Oversight Board rules in Trump’s favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate...
Facebook board to decide whether to restore Trump’s account
The White House is focusing on making the COVID-19 vaccine easier to get and overcoming...
Can the US meet Biden's goal for 70% of adults to be vaccinated by July 4?
During an April 23 traffic stop, a California driver insulted the deputy who pulled her over,...
‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop
The woman accused the deputy of harassing her, as he wrote her a ticket for using her cell...
Woman insults deputy, calls him 'murderer' during traffic stop