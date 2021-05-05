Advertisement

Children’s Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

The organization spent yesterday handing out baskets at city park and showcasing what they do.

They were able to tell people about the many resources that are available at their location on St. Marys Avenue, from family resource centers to child advocacy centers and emergency child shelters.

Officials at the non-profit said that they work hard to help children during the pandemic, and are looking forward to having events back.

