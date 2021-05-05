Advertisement

CVS Health now offering walk-in/same-day vaccine appointments nationwide

CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments atCVS Pharmacy...
CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments atCVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 55 locations in West Virginia.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments atCVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 55 locations in West Virginia, with no appointment necessary. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.

