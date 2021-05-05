Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

George Cosenza 5/5
George Cosenza 5/5
Forecast for May 5th
Forecast for May 5th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5
The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump’s suspension
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs