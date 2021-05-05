Graduation plans announced for Mid-Ohio Valley high schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, many area high school are making changes to their ordinary graduation procedures again this year. However, most area schools will be hosting in-person ceremonies, though a number of safety protocols will be in place. Read below for further details.

Athens High School - May 22, 11A.M., Groups of no more than 10 will be sitting together in stadium. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Belpre High School - May 16, 2 P.M. at the school’s football field. Attendance will be limited to 10 guests per student. Guests will be asked to wear masks and sit within family units. There will be a video posted online at a later date.

Federal Hocking High School - June 3, 6:30 P.M. at the Lester and Betty Green Field. The rain date is June 6 at 2 P.M. at the same location. The school is hoping to livestream the event. Masks will be required and guests will be asked to sit in social distancing pods.

Fort Frye High School - May 22, 1 P.M., at the school’s stadium, though the location may have to change due to weather. The final decision on a location will be made by May 21. The backup location is Marietta College’s at Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center. The number of guests per student will be limited. Masks will be required, and the school is asking attendees to do health screenings at home and not attend if they have symptoms. Social distancing will be practiced and the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Frontier High School - May 28, 7 P.M. There will be a livestream on Facebook. Attendance will be limited to 10 guests per student. It will take place in the gym and COVID restrictions will be in place.

Marietta High School - May 30 ,3 P,M. at Marietta College’s Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center. It will be a split ceremony. Graduates with last names beginning with the letters A-K will receive their diplomas at 3 P.M., and those with last names beginning with L-Z will receive their diplomas at 4:15 P.M. Attendance will be limited to seven guests per student.

Morgan County High School - May 21, 6 P,M. at the athletic field, weather permitting. Each graduate will be limited to a number of tickets being determined. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Parkersburg Catholic - May 21, 6pm in the school’s gym. It will be open only to family members, and there will be a mass, as well.

Parkersburg High School - May 29, 5 P.M. at Stadium Field.

Parkersburg South High School - May 28, 7 P.M. at the high school

Ravenswood High School - May 28, 6 P.M. There will be a livestream.

Ripley High School - May 28, 8 P.M. There will be livestream by mountaintop media. COVID precautions are still being finalized.

Ritchie County High School - May 23, 2 P.M. There will be a livestream and the link to it will be shared on social media. The number of guests per student will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required, and families will be asked to sit together. The ceremony will he held outdoors.

St. Marys High School - May 30, 7 P.M., on the football field.

Warren High School - May 21, 7 P.M.

Waterford High School - May 23, 2 P.M., in person at the elementary school. Standard COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Williamstown High School - May 29, 11 A.M. at the high school.

Wirt County High School - May 23, 2 P.M. at the football field. There will likely be a livestream on Facebook. The number of guests per student will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required, and families will be asked to sit together.

Wood County Christian School - May 21, 7 P.M. at the high school.

