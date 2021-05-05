Advertisement

Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal judge says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.

It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic.

The judge vacated the freeze.

The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors.

The moratorium was first enacted under former President Donald Trump and later extended through June.

It’s unclear what will happen now.

U.S District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority.

There have already been several legal challenges to the eviction ban. Courts have split in their rulings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

George Cosenza 5/5
George Cosenza 5/5
Forecast for May 5th
Forecast for May 5th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5
(AP)
Graduation plans announced for Mid-Ohio Valley high schools