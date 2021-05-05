Advertisement

Mother’s Day 5K to be held this weekend in Belpre

Running shoes
Running shoes(WVLT)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Westbrook Health Services and the River City Runners & Walkers Club are  hosting a Mother’s Day 5K race on Sunday at 2 P.M., beginning in Civitan Park.

Same-day registration will begin at 1 P.M. and will cost $20. Those interested in registering beforehand for $15 can do so online here.

All proceeds will support Westbrook’s Making Change Fund, which enables the purchase of various emergency medical items, holiday gifts for clients who would otherwise go without, and more.

Awards will be given in the following categories:

• Top 3 Overall (Walk & Run)

• Top 0-17 (Walk & Run)

• Top 18-29 (Walk & Run)

• Top 30-49 (Walk & Run)

• Top 50-69 (Walk & Run)

• Top 70+ (Walk & Run)

There will also be a children’s race immediately following the 5K.

Those who would like additional information are asked to contact Claire Berlin at cberlin@westbrookhealth.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

Update: Defendant in Hendershot trial takes the stand
George Cosenza 5/5
George Cosenza 5/5
Forecast for May 5th
Forecast for May 5th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 5/5