Mother’s Day 5K to be held this weekend in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Westbrook Health Services and the River City Runners & Walkers Club are hosting a Mother’s Day 5K race on Sunday at 2 P.M., beginning in Civitan Park.

Same-day registration will begin at 1 P.M. and will cost $20. Those interested in registering beforehand for $15 can do so online here.

All proceeds will support Westbrook’s Making Change Fund, which enables the purchase of various emergency medical items, holiday gifts for clients who would otherwise go without, and more.

Awards will be given in the following categories:

• Top 3 Overall (Walk & Run)

• Top 0-17 (Walk & Run)

• Top 18-29 (Walk & Run)

• Top 30-49 (Walk & Run)

• Top 50-69 (Walk & Run)

• Top 70+ (Walk & Run)

There will also be a children’s race immediately following the 5K.

Those who would like additional information are asked to contact Claire Berlin at cberlin@westbrookhealth.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.