NCAA considers practice changes for college football

The NCAA may adopt changes for college football with an eye on safety.
(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - The NCAA football oversight committee is preparing to recommend changes to preseason camp with an eye on safety.

The panel is calling for fewer fully padded practices and the elimination of some old-school collision drills.

A recent, five-year study of six major college football teams found more head impact exposure and concussions happened in preseason practice than they did during games.

A final recommendation is expected to be considered by the Division I Council later this month. If approved, it would go into effect this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

