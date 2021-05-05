Obituary: Christina Diane Davis

It’s with great sadness that the family announce, Christina Diane Davis, 53, of Belpre, Oh gained her wings on May 3rd 2021. She was born September 8th, 1967 to Wayne and Judy Christopher. Christina is preceded in death by her mother, Judy. Christina leaves behind her father Wayne Christopher, her loving husband Pat Davis, her children Hannah and Aaron Anderson, Dillon Davis, and Patrick Davis, Her sister Beth Moyers, her brother Paul Christopher, and her two grandchildren Braylen and Aayan. And her nephew Kenny.

Christina worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital Psych Unit for many years.

She also enjoyed being a cheerleading coach at Barlow Vincent Elementary School. She loved to sing and spend time with her grandbabies. She was known for lighting up a room with her presence, her ability to make people laugh, her will to help others and to give the best advice to those who needed it. If she had got the chance, it was evident, she’d give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. In the evenings you could find her enjoying mustang rides or sitting on her porch with her hubby, Pat.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday May 10th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barlow Central Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 on Sunday. There will be a memorial celebration of Christina’s mother, Judy Christopher’s at the Barlow Fairgrounds at 1pm following a reception for Christina. Messages of sympathy may be sent to 3739232@gmail.com.

