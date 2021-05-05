Advertisement

Obituary: David Lee Rice

David Lee Rice
David Lee Rice(WTAP)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
David Lee Rice, 73 of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV the son of  the late Joseph Dewyatt and Betty Doris (Hilt) Rice.

David graduated from Parkersburg high School in 1966.  He proudly served his country in the US Army.  After returning from the service he furthered his education at Glenville State College and then at WVU.  David enjoyed walking and was active in local politics.  He ran for president in three elections over the years.

David is survived by his niece and nephews Robert Rice, Brent Rice, Shelly Young (Ronnie), Sean Rice (Christy), Jeremy Rice (Michelle), several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Joseph D. Rice Jr. (Sherry D. Anderson Rice), and brother Kelly Robin Rice.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV with Sean Francisco officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South with military rites by the West Virginia Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

