Delays expected on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces extended closure on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, through Thursday, May 6, 2021, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a culvert replacement on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, beginning approximately 0.3 miles from the intersection of WV 31 to the intersection of Wood CR 3/24, Middle Ridge Church Road, from milepost 0.30 to milepost 0.92. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Substantial delays are possible.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. The roadway will be open overnight. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

