Obituary: Donetta J. Proudfoot

Donetta Jewel “Toodie” Proudfoot, 74 of Ravenswood, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away May 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 27, 1946 in Philippi, WV a daughter of the late Denzil E. and Lela Digman Proudfoot.

Donetta retired from DuPont where she was the Secretary to the Plant Manager for several years. She graduated from Ravenswood High and was Methodist. Growing up the daughter of a Methodist minister, Donetta attended numerous churches in her life and was active in the music department in those years.

Surviving is her sister Betty Mathew of Parkersburg, brother Ronald Proudfoot of Medina, nieces and nephews: Deborah Shumaker (Brent) of Ravenswood, Rhonda Bennett (Bill) of Buckhannon, Rebecca McCoy (Mark) of Murraysville and Lela Proudfoot of Belleville along with godson Mathew Giles of Richlands, NC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Charles “Butch” Mathew and sister-in-law Betsy Proudfoot.

Memorial services will be Monday, May 10, 3PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Rick DeQuasie officiating. Interment of cremated remains will follow at a later date, beside her parents, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

