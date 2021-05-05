Obituary: Joseph Lee Civitillo

Joseph Lee Civitillo, 85, of Waverly died Tuesday May 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late Joseph Antonio and Masyl (Thompson) Civitillo.

He was a United States Army veteran having served in Korea. He retired from Parkersburg Water Department and was a member of Waverly Church of Christ. He enjoyed carving, wood working, fishing, hunting, and painting.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Mae (Lynch) Civitillo; three children Tony Civitillo (Rebecca) of Washington, WV, Trudy Mullens (George) of Little Hocking, OH, and Troy Civitillo (Dorothy) of Golfport, MS; five grandchildren Jennifer Hayes, Shane Civitillo, Amy Shindle, Kayla Stanley, and Morgan Lorentzen; nine great grandchildren; and a brother Clarence Civitillo (Pansy).

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Harold (Butch) Civitillo and sister Anna Marie Robinson.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 15, 2021 at Waverly Church of Christ with Evangelist Robert Long officiating. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

