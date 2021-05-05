Obituary: Karl Rodney Underwood

Karl Rodney Underwood, known to his family as “Skipper”, 74, of Parkersburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, died April 28, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born on June 17, 1946 in Portsmouth, OH and was the son of the late James Carl and Eileen Underwood.

Karl graduated from Portsmouth High School, attended the University of Dayton, earned his undergraduate degree in business from Ohio State University, and a master’s degree in counseling from Ohio University. Karl worked as a claims adjustor for State Farm for many years and more recently as a counselor at Westbrook.

Karl was one of the most eclectic individuals many of us will ever know. He loved learning, laughter, music, cats, and trains of all kinds, as well as talking to John Kizer. Above all he loved his family and could not have been prouder of his granddaughter, Cassie.

Karl is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Roy) Nalazek of Athens, OH; granddaughter, Cassandra; brothers, David (Karen) Underwood-Sweet and Jeffrey (Debbie) Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret “Peggy” Underwood; and his sister, Sandra (Edward) McCoy.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Arthur L. Bennett III will officiate.

COVID protocols will be followed.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

