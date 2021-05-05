Advertisement

Obituary: Lt. Col. Raymond L. Bilott (USAF Ret.)

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lt. Col. Raymond L. Bilott (USAF Ret.), 86, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2021.

Ray was born on March 21, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey, to Emil Bilotta and Jessie (Raskin) Bilott. Ray received an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master’s degree from New Jersey Institute of technology, and a law degree from the University of Dayton.

Ray served as an officer in the US Air Force for over 20 years, including service as a navigator during the Vietnam War, and received many commendations and medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Legion of Merit, before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement, Ray obtained his law degree and pursued a second career for another two decades as a Prosecutor for the City of Dayton, Ohio.

Ray was an avid sports enthusiast, particularly enjoying the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, but his biggest joy was his family, especially spending time with them at family dinners, special events, and vacations. He is survived by his daughter, Bethany A. (Bilott) Lieberman (spouse Terry R. Lieberman) of Milton, Vermont, and son, Robert A. Bilott (spouse Sarah A. Barlage) of Crescent Springs, Kentucky, and his six grandchildren: Ariel V. Lieberman of Washington, D.C.; Jordan A. Lieberman of Vermont; Spencer L. Lieberman of Vermont; Theodore R. Bilott of Kentucky; Charles W. Bilott of Kentucky; and Anthony A. Bilott of Kentucky.

Family is having a private service through Vaughan Funeral Home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, where Ray will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery next to his beloved wife of over 57 years, Emily (Leeton) Bilott, who passed away on March 17, 2020. Please visit www.vaughanfh.com to share a message of comfort with the family.

