Ohio proposal would ban drivers from holding phones, devices

It would make distracted driving a primary driving offense.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -A new legislative effort to crack down on distracted driving would make it illegal to drive in Ohio while holding a phone or any other electronic device.

The bill introduced Monday by GOP House members Cindy Abrams and Brian Lampton would also make distracted driving a primary driving offense. That would mean police wouldn’t need another reason to pull drivers over before enforcing the ban on holding devices.

The measure incorporates many elements of a proposal that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine unsuccessfully pushed earlier this year. The bill allows exceptions for emergency responders.

It also includes a ``one-swipe’' exception for people to answer in-coming calls and then disconnect them.

