Reds win game, lose Votto

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer.

Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month.

Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury Garcia was caught stealing in the top half.?

