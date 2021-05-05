Advertisement

Reds win game, lose Votto

Cincinnati shades Chicago 1-0, Joey Votto suffers broken thumb
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer.

Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month.

Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury Garcia was caught stealing in the top half.?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

NCAA considers practice changes for college football
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Scoreboard- May 4
Ciara Space is running track and cross country for Marietta
Student Athlete of the Week: Ciara Space
A basketball nears the rim
Scoreboard- May 1