Supporters rally for the PRO Act

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon to rally for the Pro Act.

The Pro Act stands for “Protecting the Rights to Organize” Act.

The bill is aimed at expanding protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

A group gathered near US 50 in Parkersburg to spread awareness about the bill and to urge Congress to pass it.

“Senator Manchin has signed on as a sponsor to the PRO Act,” Andrew Stump, President of the Parkersburg Area Labor Council, explained. “The PRO Act pretty much guarantees the future of unions and our security and our future in all working people. He signed on, and we’d like to see Senator Moore Capito sign on to this PRO Act as well to kind of raise awareness there.”

The bill has passed the house and is on its way to the senate.

