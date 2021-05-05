Advertisement

Supporters rally for the PRO Act

Rally held in support of PRO Act
Rally held in support of PRO Act(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon to rally for the Pro Act.

The Pro Act stands for “Protecting the Rights to Organize” Act.

The bill is aimed at expanding protections related to employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

A group gathered near US 50 in Parkersburg to spread awareness about the bill and to urge Congress to pass it.

“Senator Manchin has signed on as a sponsor to the PRO Act,” Andrew Stump, President of the Parkersburg Area Labor Council, explained. “The PRO Act pretty much guarantees the future of unions and our security and our future in all working people. He signed on, and we’d like to see Senator Moore Capito sign on to this PRO Act as well to kind of raise awareness there.”

The bill has passed the house and is on its way to the senate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments atCVS Pharmacy...
CVS Health now offering walk-in/same-day vaccine appointments nationwide
Children’s Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
Children’s Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
First responders receive public service awards
Washington County first responders receive Public Service Awards
WTAP News @ 5 - Children's Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
WTAP News @ 5 - Children's Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary