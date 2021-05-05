Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three men are arrested by Parkersburg Police at the Economy Inn on 7th Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Travon Brandon-Dkai McBride and Damauri Dabney are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

A juvenile is also being charged with the same thing.

A man named George Parsons was separately staying at the inn and was arrested.

He was wanted on warrants out of Calhoun County for fleeing with reckless indifference and driving revoked for DUI.

