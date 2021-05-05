Advertisement

United Way Alliance of the MOV into the new location on Market Street

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley moves into a new location in Parkersburg.

The non-profit is officially on the 400 block of market street.

The group celebrated this new chapter with a ribbon cutting ceremony with some of its partners and other public figures.

United Way also received a signed letter from senator Joe Manchin congratulating them on this big step, and for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

“The last year has been tough but they really stepped up and did a lot of great programming and still met their fundraising goals. I mean it’s the global pandemic and that’s to be commended so I’m proud of Stacy and her team,” says Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce.

Other organizations thanked the united way for what they do, including during the pandemic.

“To see so many of our partners and funded partners and community partners come out today in support today, it means a ton to us. So, it just reinforces that what we’re doing is working and that those collaborations are strong. We always talk about strong communities and strong partners and how those go hand-in-hand, And I think today was just really a showcase of that,” says executive director, Stacy DeCicco.

This new move is after exceeding its campaign fundraising goal of $1.1 million in 2020.

The organization say they will continue to do whatever it can as emergency response during the pandemic.

