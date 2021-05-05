Advertisement

Washington County first responders receive Public Service Awards

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - On Wednesday, six Washington County first responders received a Public Service Award at the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce Public Service Awards Luncheon.

This year is the 38th year for the awards, hosted by the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce and the Marietta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The award honors first responders from departments across Washington County.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to honor those recipients,” Rick Walters, Director with the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce, explained. “Each year, we send a letter out to the department heads asking that they provide us with an award winner at the banquet. There have been several awards. We’ve even had k-9 award winners.”

Walters explained that the awards are a great way to recognize the first responders for all they do.

“It’s for the first responders because a lot of times they don’t get the recognition for everything they do,” Walters said.

The recipients of this year’s Public Service Awards are:

- Patrolman Robert Ritchie of the Marietta City Police Department

- Firefighter Logan Mahaney of the Marietta City Fire Department.

- Lieutenant Spencer McPeek of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

- EMT Emily Seaman of Washington County EMS

- Firefighter Russell Ewing of the Washington County Volunteer Firefighters

- Dispatcher Amanda Townsend of the City of Belpre

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Ms. Wayne has now filed a formal complaint.
Doris Wayne continues fight against water and sewer bill
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes

Latest News

CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments atCVS Pharmacy...
CVS Health now offering walk-in/same-day vaccine appointments nationwide
Rally held in support of PRO Act
Supporters rally for the PRO Act
Children’s Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
Children’s Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
WTAP News @ 5 - Children's Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary
WTAP News @ 5 - Children's Home Society celebrating 125th anniversary