Washington County first responders receive Public Service Awards

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - On Wednesday, six Washington County first responders received a Public Service Award at the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce Public Service Awards Luncheon.

This year is the 38th year for the awards, hosted by the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce and the Marietta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The award honors first responders from departments across Washington County.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to honor those recipients,” Rick Walters, Director with the Muskingum Valley Beverly-Waterford Chamber of Commerce, explained. “Each year, we send a letter out to the department heads asking that they provide us with an award winner at the banquet. There have been several awards. We’ve even had k-9 award winners.”

Walters explained that the awards are a great way to recognize the first responders for all they do.

“It’s for the first responders because a lot of times they don’t get the recognition for everything they do,” Walters said.

The recipients of this year’s Public Service Awards are:

- Patrolman Robert Ritchie of the Marietta City Police Department

- Firefighter Logan Mahaney of the Marietta City Fire Department.

- Lieutenant Spencer McPeek of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

- EMT Emily Seaman of Washington County EMS

- Firefighter Russell Ewing of the Washington County Volunteer Firefighters

- Dispatcher Amanda Townsend of the City of Belpre

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.